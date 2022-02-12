Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from retail advertisers. The company is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. It also faces competition from smaller companies that offer users engaging content and commerce opportunities through similar services.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.15.

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,380 shares of company stock worth $17,792,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $5,829,000.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

