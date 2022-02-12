PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.64

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 38154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $23,619,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

