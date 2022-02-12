PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.16 and last traded at $96.18. 452,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 406,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,880,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 126,783 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter.

