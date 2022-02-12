PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Shares of NYSE PFX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PhenixFIN has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.63% of PhenixFIN worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

