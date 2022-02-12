PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
Shares of NYSE PFX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PhenixFIN has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.
In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
PhenixFIN Company Profile
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
