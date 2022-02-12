PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) shares traded down 5.1% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.67. 1,049,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,296,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 567,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PG&E by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,952,000 after acquiring an additional 915,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

