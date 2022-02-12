PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PG&E updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.26 on Friday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

