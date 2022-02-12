Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35-$6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-$102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.350-$6.550 EPS.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,963,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715,461. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.74.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

