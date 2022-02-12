Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,300 shares, a growth of 308.9% from the January 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,786,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 2,670,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $263.83 million, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44.
About Petroteq Energy
