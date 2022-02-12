Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,300 shares, a growth of 308.9% from the January 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,786,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 2,670,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $263.83 million, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

