Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02), with a volume of 58,195 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75.

Get Petrel Resources alerts:

About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.