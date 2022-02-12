Persimmon’s (PSN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.73) to GBX 3,580 ($48.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.81) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.52) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,410 ($46.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,128.33 ($42.30).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,449 ($33.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($31.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.25). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,644.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,722.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($135,199.63). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.80) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,417.51).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

