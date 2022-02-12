Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.95) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.04) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.19) to GBX 2,897 ($39.18) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.77) to GBX 2,650 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

PSMMY opened at $65.83 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

