Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €255.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €255.00 ($293.10) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($294.25) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($270.11) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €203.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.24. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

