PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $188.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.80.

PEP opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

