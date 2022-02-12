Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37, Yahoo Finance reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

PAG traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 466,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

