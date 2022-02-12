Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

