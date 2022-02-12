Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,508 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $119.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

