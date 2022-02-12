Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 313.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 306.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $164.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

