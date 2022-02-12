Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

