Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $196.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.13 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.