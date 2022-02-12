Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock valued at $20,307,986. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

