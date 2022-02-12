Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 262,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,418,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.11.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR opened at $424.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

