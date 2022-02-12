Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 10,240 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.