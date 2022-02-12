Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 688 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $1,082.57. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

