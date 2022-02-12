PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 494,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.