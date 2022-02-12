PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.42 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $522.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.
PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
