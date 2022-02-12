PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.42 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $522.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

