Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PGSS remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Friday. 13,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

