Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 2,677,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

