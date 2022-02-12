Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after buying an additional 968,065 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.05. 14,075,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,660,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

