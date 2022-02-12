Peconic Partners LLC Takes $465,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 208.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 289,390 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 823.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,779 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.