Peconic Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $98.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

