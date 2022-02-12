Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 128 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $330.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

