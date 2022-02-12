Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

