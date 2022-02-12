Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.