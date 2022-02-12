Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $165.73 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

