Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 47.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after buying an additional 3,246,209 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,102,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 210,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $74.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

