PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS opened at $9.98 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

