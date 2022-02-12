PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 145,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.