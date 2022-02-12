Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.