PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.18

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.18 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 10.77 ($0.15). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 10.78 ($0.15), with a volume of 63,554 shares.
The company has a market cap of £26.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15.
PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)
Further Reading
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.