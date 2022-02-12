PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at TheStreet

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $19.36 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

