Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Patterson-UTI Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of -53.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($0.69) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -23.2%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 136,155 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.