Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Patterson-UTI Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of -53.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($0.69) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -23.2%.
Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 136,155 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
