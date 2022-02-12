Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $70.27, but opened at $74.98. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 712 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

