PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Trading Down 2.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10. 5,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ID. DA Davidson cut PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their target price on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

In related news, Director Edwin Rigaud purchased 56,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $119,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 43,487 shares of company stock valued at $109,959 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ID. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the second quarter worth $111,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSE:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

