PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $51.22 million and approximately $717,644.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00301009 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006148 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.70 or 0.01220690 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002868 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

