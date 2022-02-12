Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 101,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

