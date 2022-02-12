Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 187 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,593 shares of company stock worth $12,257,136. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

