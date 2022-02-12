Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

POU stock traded up C$1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.76. 1,072,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,841. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.32 and a 52-week high of C$27.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at C$239,562.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,752.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

