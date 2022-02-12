Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

TSE POU opened at C$26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.55.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at C$239,562.66. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Insiders have sold a total of 62,268 shares of company stock worth $1,495,752 in the last quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.