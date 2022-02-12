Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 3.50. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMRF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.