Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.91

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 243,132 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $204.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

